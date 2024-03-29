Maui Surf Forecast for March 30, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 05:24 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 11:32 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:19 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:26 AM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain small through early next week, with mainly overlapping small northwest medium- to long-period swells moving through. An upward trend is possible beginning Tuesday as a potential moderate sized, short- to medium-period north swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy into Saturday, then steadily trend down as trade winds ease. Similar to north facing shores, an upward trend is possible by midweek. Surf along south facing shores will remain small for the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.