Maui News
Water service outage in Kīhei, March 29
The Maui Department of Water Supply reports a water service outage in Kīhei due to a service line repair. The outage is tentatively scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, March 29, and affects Kūlanihākoʻi, Hākoʻi, Hākoʻi Hema, Waikalani, Waikalani Hema and Alania streets.
