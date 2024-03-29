Maui News

Water service outage in Kīhei, March 29

March 29, 2024, 10:16 AM HST
The Maui Department of Water Supply reports a water service outage in Kīhei due to a service line repair. The outage is tentatively scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, March 29, and affects Kūlanihākoʻi, Hākoʻi, Hākoʻi Hema, Waikalani, Waikalani Hema and Alania streets.

