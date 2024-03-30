Lahaina Strong Fishing for Dignified Housing Hui host rally today, demand reclamation of housing inventory

March 30, 2024, 8:43 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Lahaina Strong Fishing for Dignified Housing Hui will hold a rally and march in Kā‘anapali on Saturday March 30. The rally starts at 4 p.m., and the march is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The event is in response to Gov. Green’s latest housing plan, and follows Mayor Bissen’s announcement that Minatoya units that are classified as exempt will undergo a policy and legal review.

The group continues to call for Mayor Bissen and Gov. Green to use their executive powers now to achieve dignified housing for fire survivors in West Maui.

The Dignified Housing Hui is a grassroots coalition of 40 organizations united for a resilient and strong Lahaina.

The event begins at Kā’anapali Beach fronting Whaler’s Village at the Lahaina Strong “Fishing for Housing” camp.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Organizers say their primary demand is for the conversion of units on the Minatoya list and the reclamation of housing inventory.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments