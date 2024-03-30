Lahaina Strong Fishing for Dignified Housing Hui host rally today, demand reclamation of housing inventory

Lahaina Strong Fishing for Dignified Housing Hui will hold a rally and march in Kā‘anapali on Saturday March 30. The rally starts at 4 p.m., and the march is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The event is in response to Gov. Green’s latest housing plan, and follows Mayor Bissen’s announcement that Minatoya units that are classified as exempt will undergo a policy and legal review.

The group continues to call for Mayor Bissen and Gov. Green to use their executive powers now to achieve dignified housing for fire survivors in West Maui.

The Dignified Housing Hui is a grassroots coalition of 40 organizations united for a resilient and strong Lahaina.

The event begins at Kā’anapali Beach fronting Whaler’s Village at the Lahaina Strong “Fishing for Housing” camp.

Organizers say their primary demand is for the conversion of units on the Minatoya list and the reclamation of housing inventory.