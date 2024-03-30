Maui Mauka conservation awareness training, April 11

Sara Tekula, Executive Director of Kula Community Watershed Alliance will be a guest speaker at the upcoming training event.

Maui Mauka hosts a conservation awareness training event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 11, 2024 at the Ocean Science Discovery Center in Māʻalaea.

Organizers say environmental interpretation plays a significant role in nature-based tourism and is mutually beneficial to tour operators, visitors, conservation groups, and the nature-based tourism economy.

The goal of the Maui Mauka conservation awareness training is to educate tour operators and guides about native ecosystems and species found in Hawaiʻi and the projects that are helping to conserve them.

Presentations about conservation and the natural environment are given by representatives from the Maui Invasive Species Committee, East Maui Watershed Partnership, and Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, along with a guest speaker.

The guest speaker for this training is Sara Tekula, Executive Director of the Kula Community Watershed Alliance. Tekula’s professional experience on Maui ranges widely, from serving as business faculty at the University of Hawaiʻi to creative media production to conservation programs development-and beyond. She is currently serving as founding executive director of the Kula Community Watershed Alliance and is cofounder and Vice President of Haleakalā Biochar, located in Kula. Tekula will discuss the efforts being taken to restore ʻāina in Upcountry, Maui after the August 2023 wildfires.

This training will be held at the Ocean Science Discovery Center, at the Pacific Whale Foundation Māʻalaea location. Tour operators and guides will be given preference to attend. To reserve a spot, register online at www.mauimauka.org.