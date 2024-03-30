Maui Surf Forecast for March 31, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 06:30 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 11:02 AM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain small for the next couple of days, with mainly overlapping small, medium- period northwest swells moving through. An upward trend is possible beginning Tuesday as a moderate sized, short- to medium-period north swell arrives from the low that is forecast to develop north-northwest of the islands. Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will ease slightly on Sunday as trades decrease. Surf along south facing shores will remain small for the next several days, as no significant south swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.