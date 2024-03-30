Steven Scraggs named as Maui Family YMCA’s new chief executive officer

Steven Scraggs has been chosen at Maui Family YMCA’s chief executive officer, effective April 1. He will replace Mike Morris, who steps down April 12. PC: Courtesy Maui Family YMCA

The Maui Family YMCA has named Steven Scraggs as its new chief executive officer, effective April 1.

The Y’s Board of Directors selected Scraggs, following a seven-month-long search. He will succeed Mike Morris, who steps down on April 12. In his new role, Scraggs’ responsibilities will include leading the Y’s upcoming capital campaign, increasing membership and enhancing family programming.

“During our search for a new CEO, we looked at candidates from across the country and Steven Scraggs stood out from the rest,” said board Chair Shep Nelson. “His energy and vision for the Maui Family YMCA is exactly what we were looking for in a leader. Steve’s experience at YMCA of Greater Kanas City and his passion for education, healthy living and social responsibility convinced us that the Maui Family YMCA will have fantastic leadership for years to come.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Maui Family YMCA as CEO, and my family and I are excited to become part of the Maui community,” Scraggs said. “Like so many kids growing up in the Kansas City area, YMCA programming impacted my upbringing significantly. From YMCA football to my first swimming lessons, and beyond, the Y was always a big part of my life. The Y has also been a positive influence throughout my career journey, and I am honored to be chosen to lead this great organization.”

Scraggs has 20 years of experience working in nonprofit agencies, serving for the past six years as executive vice president at YMCA of Greater Kansas City. While there, he added 25 new Y-Club locations and developed many new public/private partnerships with Kansas City municipalities.

He also worked for eight years as a high school principal and served with Kansas Public Schools and Southwest Early College Campus/Lincoln College Prep Academy. He received his bachelor’s degree in science in education from Emporia State University and a master of arts and doctorate of philosophy from the University of Missouri.