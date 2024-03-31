Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 01, 2024

March 31, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy

                            until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 08:29 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 12:03 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small NW swell that arrived Sunday will change little through Tuesday. A moderate-sized, short-period N swell will build Tuesday and peak Wednesday before diminishing. Trade winds will drive increasing short-period wind waves toward the islands from the E over the next couple of days, with surf heights likely exceeding 10 feet (thus requiring a High Surf Advisory) around the peak of the event from Wednesday through Friday. A small, medium-period SSE swell is possible by the end of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
