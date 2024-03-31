Maui Surf Forecast for April 01, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy
until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:19 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small NW swell that arrived Sunday will change little through Tuesday. A moderate-sized, short-period N swell will build Tuesday and peak Wednesday before diminishing. Trade winds will drive increasing short-period wind waves toward the islands from the E over the next couple of days, with surf heights likely exceeding 10 feet (thus requiring a High Surf Advisory) around the peak of the event from Wednesday through Friday. A small, medium-period SSE swell is possible by the end of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com