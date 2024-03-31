Maui Surf Forecast for April 01, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy

until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:29 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 12:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small NW swell that arrived Sunday will change little through Tuesday. A moderate-sized, short-period N swell will build Tuesday and peak Wednesday before diminishing. Trade winds will drive increasing short-period wind waves toward the islands from the E over the next couple of days, with surf heights likely exceeding 10 feet (thus requiring a High Surf Advisory) around the peak of the event from Wednesday through Friday. A small, medium-period SSE swell is possible by the end of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.