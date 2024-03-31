Seabury registration now open for summer 2024

Seabury Hall Summer School File PC: (2023) Berkowitz

Registration for Seabury Hall’s summer program is now available online for students entering grades 1-12 in Fall 2024. The program will allow students to explore their curiosities and discover hidden talents through engaging learning experiences.

Interested families can find more information and register at: seaburyhall.jumbula.com

Classes will vary by grade level and include culinary arts, digital and traditional arts, math, science, literature, theater, music, and more. We will also host basketball, volleyball, and soccer sports camps. Transportation from Kīhei and Kahului is available on a first-come-first-serve basis for an additional fee.

For students entering grades 1-6, Session I is from June 3 to June 14, and Session II is from June 17 to June 28. Students entering grades 7+ can sign up for various week-long academic, enrichment and athletic activities from June 3 to 28.

Session Schedule (Gr. 1-6) Session I: June 3-14 Session II: June 17-28

Session Schedule (Gr. 7+) June 3-28



Tuition Fees:

Full-day, Two-Week Session (Gr. 1-6): $750 per child

Half-day, Two-Week Session (Gr. 1-6): $400 per child

Sports Camps (Gr. 7+): $300 per child

Intensive Courses (Gr. 7+) $250 per child (supply fees may apply)

For more information, please contact: [email protected]