Maui News

Seabury registration now open for summer 2024

March 31, 2024, 7:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Seabury Hall Summer School File PC: (2023) Berkowitz

Registration for Seabury Hall’s summer program is now available online for students entering grades 1-12 in Fall 2024. The program will allow students to explore their curiosities and discover hidden talents through engaging learning experiences.

Interested families can find more information and register at: seaburyhall.jumbula.com

Classes will vary by grade level and include culinary arts, digital and traditional arts, math, science, literature, theater, music, and more. We will also host basketball, volleyball, and soccer sports camps. Transportation from Kīhei and Kahului is available on a first-come-first-serve basis for an additional fee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For students entering grades 1-6, Session I is from June 3 to June 14, and Session II is from June 17 to June 28. Students entering grades 7+ can sign up for various week-long academic, enrichment and athletic activities from June 3 to 28.

  • Session Schedule (Gr. 1-6)
    • Session I: June 3-14
    • Session II: June 17-28
  • Session Schedule (Gr. 7+)
    • June 3-28

Tuition Fees:

  • Full-day, Two-Week Session (Gr. 1-6): $750 per child
  • Half-day, Two-Week Session (Gr. 1-6): $400 per child
  • Sports Camps (Gr. 7+): $300 per child
  • Intensive Courses (Gr. 7+) $250 per child (supply fees may apply)

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments