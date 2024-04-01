Jazz Maui 2024 Maui Music Series presents King Kekaulike High School Spring Concert, April 11

The Jazz Maui 2024 Maui Music Series presents the 25th Annual King Kekaulike High School Spring Concert, on Thursday, April 11, in the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The concert spotlights the Kekaulike Wind Ensemble and Kekaulike Choir along with Nā Ali’i Big Band featuring special guest saxophonist Chad Lefkowitz-Brown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Special guest saxophonist Chad Lefkowitz-Brown. PC: courtesy

Chad Lefkowitz-Brown is a New York-based saxophonist and recording artist recognized for his work as a soloist in the genres of jazz and pop music. Lefkowitz-Brown is a featured artist on two Grammy winning albums, and has toured through six continents playing venues from Carnegie Hall to the Super Bowl.

As a soloist, Lefkowitz-Brown has joined acts like Chris Botti, Arturo Sandoval, and Christian McBride. No stranger to the big screen, Lefkowitz-Brown has been featured on numerous TV shows, as well as the Hollywood film, “Here Today” with Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish.

Nā Aliʻi Big Band is a premier ensembles for traditional and contemporary big band-style jazz and swing. Ranging from Fletcher Henderson and Duke Ellington to Maynard Ferguson and Gordon Goodwin, this after-school course focuses on the stylistic elements of jazz music throughout the last 100 years. The group has toured across the state of Hawaiʻi as well as across the US mainland and throughout Japan.

Comprised of over 45 students ranging from grades 9 to 12, the Kekaulike Wind Ensemble is designed to be a continuation of the intermediate school band experience. The ensemble also seeks to prepare students for music in college and beyond. The Wind Ensemble specializes in the performance of both classical and contemporary wind band literature ranging in difficulty from advanced high school to the collegiate level.

The Kekaulike Concert Choir is a vocal ensemble of more than 30 students ranging from grades 9 to 12. Students work to refine their singing technique and perform repertoire utilizing various harmonic structures and mixed voice parts. Standard choral repertoire is studied, as well as contemporary music and works from the jazz, pop, rock and R&B genres.

The King Kekaulike High School Music Program was established in September of 1995, coinciding with the opening of the main school. The program engages more than 50 public performances per year throughout Hawaiʻi and frequently tours across Japan and the US mainland. The program often brings award-winning guest artists to Maui the help of organizations such as Jazz Maui to mentor, adjudicate, and perform with the students.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group, provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year the Jazz Maui 2024 Maui Music Series presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday in Lahaina, visiting virtuosos in a bi-monthly concert series in Kīhei, and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. The Jazz Maui 2024 Maui Music Festival is supported by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program.