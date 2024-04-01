Nominations sought for exceptional elementary school teacher appreciation contest

Teachers harnessed the potential of LEGO as an educational and creative tool during a workshop in 2017. Nominations for exceptional public elementary school teachers are being sought for a Teacher Appreciation Contest. File photo

Public school parents and students are invited to nominate an exceptional elementary school educator for the Teacher Appreciation Contest sponsored by Aloha Petroleum and Diamond Bakery.

The initiative celebrates the dedication and hard work of Hawaiʻi’s public school educators.

The grand prize winner will receive a $300 gift card from Aloha Petroleum along with a $200 gift basket from Diamond Bakery. Furthermore, the winning educator’s school will be showered with Aloha Gas gift cards for all faculty and staff members. To spread joy throughout the school, Diamond Bakery will donate its beloved animal crackers to all students of the winning school.

“This contest is a wonderful chance to show our appreciation for the amazing educators who inspire and shape our keiki,” said Casie Bui, director of Sales Operations and Marketing at Aloha Petroleum. “We’re proud to partner with Diamond Bakery to recognize these outstanding individuals who go above and beyond every day.”

“Teachers are our unsung heroes within our community,” said Butch Galdeira, president of Diamond Bakery. “As a proud product of our public school system, I’m living proof of the extraordinary work teachers do within our school system. They are more than just educators; they are protectors, our support system, and some of our biggest believers.”

Aloha Petroleum & Diamond Bakery’s Teacher Appreciation Contest is open to all Hawaiʻi public elementary schools. Nominations must be made by parents or students of the elementary school. Entrants must provide a write-up explaining why they are nominating the educator. The deadline for entry is 8 p.m. April 15. Each entrant may nominate one public elementary school educator.

For complete rules and an official entry form, visit here.