Hawaiian visitor wins $1.1M jackpot at Boyd Gaming’s California Hotel & Casino

$1.1M at The Cal. (3.30.24) PC: courtesy

A guest from Hawaiʻi is the lucky winner of a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot.

The unnamed winner hit the jackpot on Saturday, March 30, while visiting the California Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas over the Easter weekend.

The lucky winner was wagering $10 per spin on an IGT Wheel of Fortune machine when a bonus round spin led to the progressive prize.

Located in Downtown Las Vegas, the California Hotel and Casino “The Cal” is a property of Boyd Gaming Corporation. Fondly known as the Ninth Island for its Hawaiian flair, the property features a casino, restaurants, and more than 700 hotel rooms. 

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is an operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 11 states.

