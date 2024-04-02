Maui County Health Care Career Fair, April 5 and 6 at Maui Memorial Medical Center

Maui Health Patient Access Team

Maui Health will host a Maui Health Care Career Fair on Friday, April 5, 1-4 p.m., and Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku. The career fair will help provide individualized guidance for anyone looking to start or expand a career in health care, including application assistance and on-the-spot interviews for qualified applicants.

Attendees will work one-on-one with an experienced recruitment specialist to learn more about the wide range of health care jobs available on Maui and Lāna‘i, from entry-level to executive. Leaders from various Maui Health departments will also be on hand to share training and growth opportunities within the organization and provide guidance on development pathways to help applicants plan for a highly successful health care career.

“At Maui Health, we strive to provide more than just a job for our employees, but a fulfilling career,” said Human Resources Director Tara Cole. “Our Health Care Career Fair provides an opportunity for you to connect with our team and discover how you can use your passion, skills, and talents to make a difference in the health and well-being of our community. Our team can help find a position for you that you’ll truly enjoy, answer your questions, and walk you through the application process.”

To view available career opportunities and apply online prior to the event, visit www.mauihealth.org/apply.

Highlights of the Maui Health Care Career Fair include:

Explore the wide range of job openings at all six Maui Health locations, including at hospitals and clinics in Wailuku, Kula, and on Lāna‘i. Find the perfect fit for your skills and aspirations within health care network.

Learn more about the many different non-clinical roles in health care that require little to no experience in the medical field, including in medical records, administration, finance, housekeeping, food and nutrition services, and facilities management.

Connect directly with department directors, managers, and other health care leaders who will be on-site to answer your questions and provide valuable insights into the organization.

Apply in person with assistance provided by talent specialists. Or, apply in advance to be pre-selected for an on-the-spot interview. For more info, visit www.mauihealth.org/apply.

Explore the many paths you can take to make a meaningful impact in health care.

Enjoy complimentary refreshments while you network, learn, and explore your health care career opportunities.

Attendees will have the chance to enter a prize drawing.

Event Details:

Dates: April 5, 2024, 1-4 p.m.; and April 6, 2024, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Maui Memorial Medical Center, 221 Mahalani Street, Wailuku 96793

Complimentary valet parking is available at the main hospital entrance.

For more information about the Maui Health Care Career Fair, visit the website at www.mauihealth.org/apply or

contact Maui Health Human Resources at 808-242-2251.