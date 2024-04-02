Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 03, 2024

April 2, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
5-7
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
6-8
6-8
7-10 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:23 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:06 AM HST.




High 0.7 feet 10:26 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 04:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, short-period north swell will peak on Wednesday, then gradually diminish. Strengthening trade winds will drive increasing short-period wind waves toward the islands from the east over the next couple of days, with surf along east-facing shores likely reaching High Surf Advisory levels by late Wednesday, then continuing into Friday. A small, medium-period south-southeast swell is possible by the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
