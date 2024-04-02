Maui Surf Forecast for April 03, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|7-10
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate, short-period north swell will peak on Wednesday, then gradually diminish. Strengthening trade winds will drive increasing short-period wind waves toward the islands from the east over the next couple of days, with surf along east-facing shores likely reaching High Surf Advisory levels by late Wednesday, then continuing into Friday. A small, medium-period south-southeast swell is possible by the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
