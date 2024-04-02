Maui Surf Forecast for April 03, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 6-8 6-8 7-10

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:23 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:06 AM HST. High 0.7 feet 10:26 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 04:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, short-period north swell will peak on Wednesday, then gradually diminish. Strengthening trade winds will drive increasing short-period wind waves toward the islands from the east over the next couple of days, with surf along east-facing shores likely reaching High Surf Advisory levels by late Wednesday, then continuing into Friday. A small, medium-period south-southeast swell is possible by the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.