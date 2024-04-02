Mayor Bissen’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings resume Wednesday in Lahaina
Mayor Richard Bissen’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings resume this week at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Lahaina Civic Center after pausing for spring break and the holidays.
Officials from the US Army Corps of Engineers and the US Environmental Protection Agency will offer current information on Lahaina debris removal during this week’s meeting.
Facilitated by the mayor, representatives from county, state and federal agencies provide weekly updates that cover progress, schedule and frequently asked community questions as debris cleanup continues. Community meetings started in November.
For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org.