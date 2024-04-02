Repairs to temporarily close part of South Kīhei Road from April 6-8

Portion of South Kihei Road fronting Kohea Kai Hotel Maui after repairs. PC: (February 2024) County of Maui.

Road repairs will temporarily close a portion of South Kīhei Road between Kaonoulu and Kūlanihākoʻi streets from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 6, 7 and 8, 2024, according to a County of Maui Department of Public Works Highways Division announcement today.

South Kīhei Road motorists in the area during construction hours, with the exception of local traffic, will be detoured to Piʻilani Highway.

The county division said it will repair the bike lane and shoulder area makai of South Kīhei Road near Kūlanihākoʻi bridge to make the roadway, bike lane and shoulder area safe for residents and visitors.

For general information about the county Department of Public Works, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.