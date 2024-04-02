Sustainability grant deadline extended to April 5 for letters of inquiry

Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management has extended a deadline to April 5 for letters of inquiry for projects promoting sustainability. File photo

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management has extended the deadline to Friday, April 5, for letters of inquiry for programs, projects and events aimed at promoting sustainability throughout Maui County for its fiscal year 2025 grant season.

Approximately $700,000 is available through two programs: recycling and green grants. The Recycling Grants Program has about $500,000 available. It focuses on sustainability programs, such as landfill diversion, zero waste, education, equipment upgrades and materials collection and processing.

The recently established Green Grants Program, with an estimated allocation of $200,000, supports a wide range of projects contributing to sustainability, natural resource protection, conservation and restoration. Projects that are led by or focus on women, youth and traditional Native Hawaiian practices and approaches are encouraged.

The grants are administered by the Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division of the Department of Environmental Management.

Applicants, including individuals, for-profit and nonprofit organizations, are invited to submit their letters of inquiry via email no later than April 5 to [email protected]. Submissions will be evaluated by division grant managers based on alignment with program focus areas as well as feasibility, innovation and potential impact. Successful applicants will be notified by email April 8. They will be invited to submit a full proposal for further consideration.

More information and letters of inquiry guidelines can be found here. For inquiries about the Recycling Grants Program, contact Cecile Powell, Recycling Grants manager, at [email protected]. For inquiries about the Green Grants Program, contact Michelle McLinden, Green Grants Manager, at [email protected] or 808-270-7631.