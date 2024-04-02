West Maui Little League receives $7,920 from local lighting and electrical businesses

Eric Miyasato, GM of Pacific Electrical Sales Agency presents donation check of $7,920 to Anastasia Colt, West Maui Little League president

West Maui Little League has received $7,920 from Prudential Lighting and Pacific Electrical Sales Agency.

Eric Miyasato, general manager of Pacific Electrical Sales Agency, presented the contribution to Anastasia Colt, president of the West Maui Little League, during a home run derby event held March 30 at the Nāpili baseball field.

In response to a call for community support issued by Colt, Jeff Ellis, chief executive officer of Prudential Lighting, and Miyasato joined forces to make the generous contribution.

“Following the August Maui wildfires, life on the islands’ west side has been far from normal,” Colt said. “The donated funds are essential for providing a continued Little League program for our West Maui youth. Team sports aid in providing some normalcy for our community during this very difficult time,” Colt added.

The donation reflected a shared commitment to the community’s welfare.

“We’re delighted to offer support directly to the youth affected by the wildfires,” Miyasato said.

Having grown up on Maui and participated in baseball from an early age, Miyasato said he understands the profound impact sports can have on youths. Both Pacific Electrical Sales Agency and Prudential Lighting service commercial lighting needs in the Hawaiʻi community.