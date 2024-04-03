Gretchen Rhodes to perform ‘unplugged’ April 5 at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Singer/songwriter Gretchen Rhodes has a sound that blends soulful blues and rock’n’roll. She’s set to perform April 5 at the Ritz-Carlton in Kapalua. PC: Courtesy Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua will host singer/songwriter Gretchen Rhodes for a special unplugged concert from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Rhodes will headline the Kapalua Concert Series in the Alaloa Lounge, located in the lobby overlooking Kapalua and Honokahua Bay. The concert will be her first unplugged performance on Maui. There is no cover charge. Seating is first-come, first-served. Parking is complimentary.

“We are delighted to welcome Gretchen Rhodes to the Kapalua Concert Series and look forward to an incredible night of music,” said hotel manager Melissa Lee.

According to an announcement, Rhodes is an American singer/songwriter who has made waves amongst the music industry.

“Her sound is a powerful blend of soulful blues and rock that captivates her audiences far and wide,” it says. “While she may be trained in the classical tradition, Rhodes has found that her true passion is fronting rock and blues bands.”

Rhodes has toured extensively with Dave Mason, the founding member of Traffic, and Steve Cropper, the founder of “the Blues Brothers” and an honoree on Rolling Stone’s list of greatest guitar player of all time. She also has performed often with rock icon Steven Tyler. She has also worked in many avenues of music with Kenny Chesney in his “Life on a Rock” album and “Wild Child” music video.

Additionally, Rhodes has fronted the Mick Fleetwood Band for the last 17 years and continues to do so to this day.

Just off the resort’s lobby lānai, Alaloa Lounge boasts an extensive craft cocktail menu highlighting local ingredients, an elaborate sushi and sashimi menu, and elevated comfort cuisine. Live music is offered seven nights a week at no cover charge. Valet parking is complimentary.

For more information about Gretchen Rhodes, visit her official website at www.gretchenrhodesmusic.com.