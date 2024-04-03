Hawaiian Telcom launches Secure Network to protect businesses from cyber threats

Hawaiian Telcom is providing Secure Network, especially for small- to medium-sized businesses to help protect them with cybersecurity and other network services. PC: Screen grab from Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom has rolled out Secure Network, an enterprise-grade network solution priced and tailored for small to medium businesses. The network provides cyberthreat protection for businesses with limited information technology resources while delivering superior network performance and WiFi, according to an announcement.

Hawaiian Telcom says: “In an increasingly connected world, the opportunities for cyberattacks have become a much larger threat than a typical small business can address. Any device with outdated or unpatched firmware is a possible opening to a cyberattack – be it a desktop computer, a printer, a point-of-sale system or a smartphone.”

Hawaiian Telcom’s Secure Network solution protects businesses from cyberattacks no matter where they originate.

“Every business understands the importance of cybersecurity, but it can be challenging to implement, particularly for smaller businesses that do not have the internal resources or expertise to address a continuous onslaught of cyberattacks,” said Filifotu Vaai, vice president of Business Sales for Hawaiian Telcom. “Technology has leveled the playing field for small businesses in Hawai‘i. Affordable enterprise-grade solutions can help keep your business connected as well as protected.”

Secure Network’s integrated stack of services – firewall, switch, and access points – enables connectivity and mitigates risks, allowing businesses to focus on serving their customers in a secure environment. Secure Network delivers:

Comprehensive security that protects wired and wireless devices.

Always up-to-date security threat intelligence, powered by AI and machine learning.

Separate WiFi networks for guests and employees.

Automatic quarantines of compromised devices and timely customer notifications.

When Secure Network is powered by Fioptics, Hawai‘i’s only 100% fiber internet service with the fastest upload speed in the state, businesses are safeguarded against cyberattacks while taking full advantage of broadband-enabled services, including e-commerce, file sharing, video conferencing and data backup.

According to Hawaiian Telcom, it is the only Hawai‘i internet service provider to invest more than $1 billion over the last 10 years to expand and support its network. Today more than half of the state has access to the latest in technology services enabled by Hawaiian Telcom’s future-proof fiber network.

For more information about Secure Network Solutions, click here.