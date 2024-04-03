MACC presents ‘Croce Plays Croce’ celebrating Jim Croce classics performed by his son A.J. and band, May 19

AJ Croce and Jim Croce. PC: courtesy

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents multi-faceted singer/songwriter A.J. Croce in concert with his band in Castle Theater Sunday, May 19 at 7:30 pm. The concert is in celebration of two of his father Jim Croce’s legendary albums, “Life and Times” and “I Got A Name” in addition to songs from “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim.” He and the band will also share some of A.J’s own tunes and songs that influenced both him and his father.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. online only to MACC members Wednesday, April 3 and to the general public Friday, April 5. Non members may join or renew an expired membership at mauiarts.org/membership.

Jim Croce was an American folk singer with a short-lived professional recording and touring career, and decades of posthumous fame as one of the greatest singer/songwriters. With sales surpassing 50 million records, including three No. 1 songs and ten Top 10 hits, Jim Croce’s short career and long-lived legacy are well-remembered through his many era-defining standards like “Operator,” “Time in a Bottle” and “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown.”

This special concert features such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle “(a song written for A.J.), “Rapid Roy” (The Stock Car Boy), and “Lovers Cross,” to name a few. Classic covers may include songs by Lieber and Stoller, Bessie Smith, and other folk and roots artists. While Jim Croce’s indelible music catalog still resonates on classic radio, streaming platforms, and more recently on hit films and TV shows like “Django Unchained” and “Stranger Things,” it is A.J.s unique showmanship that has helped enliven his father’s musical legacy.

The Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary show features a legendary band (including drummer Gary Mallaber, bassist David Barard, guitar/violin James Pennebaker) and a moving multi-media presentation accompanying Jim’s songs.

During his concerts, A.J. shares intimate aspects of his dad’s career. He also drew praise for his own style and musicianship (he’s known for one of the most unique keyboard styles in music) as well as his sensitive insight into Jim Croce’s enduring musical canon. Among the many critics and performers who have praised him is Willie Nelson who claimed “A.J. Croce has wisdom beyond his years. With his music, he represents his generation with a profound sense of honesty in his lyrics and quality in his delivery. The future of entertainment is safe in his hands.”

The concert is produced by Shep Gordon and Danny Zelisko Presents.

Tickets are $25, $35, $45, $75, and a limited number of $125 Gold Circle seats, plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a ten percent discount. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. Ticket buyers not already MACC members may join at the MACC website (http://mauiarts.org/membership) and immediately receive advance presale ticket purchase benefits.