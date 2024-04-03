Maui Surf Forecast for April 04, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 8-12 8-12 8-12

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:17 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:01 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:53 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:43 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Large, trade wind generated seas will dominate for the next several days, and a High Surf Advisory will remain in effect for east facing shores of most islands through at least Friday. As trade winds ease this weekend, the rough east shore surf will gradually decline, and the trade wind swell will fall to around April average Monday or Tuesday. A moderate, medium-period north-northeast swell mixed in with the trade wind swell will peak through the evening and decline Thursday. For southern shores, small pulses of medium-period south- southeast swell and long-period southwest swell may arrive this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.