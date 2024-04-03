Residents asked to participate in survey on creation of Lahaina Recovery Plan

April 3, 2024, 1:33 PM HST
The County of Maui Office of Recovery invites residents to participate in an online community survey questionnaire to help shape the creation of the Lahaina Recovery Plan. The survey will be available through May 15, 2024, and can be found on Maui Recovers’ Ola Lahaina page at https://mauirecovers.org/lahaina.

PC: Maui Recovers

The County contracted Anthology Research, a market research firm in Hawai‘i, to conduct the survey. Input received will be anonymous and reported only with the answers of others – no identifying information will be connected to participants’ responses. This survey will take about 10 minutes to finish.

Ola Lahaina was launched by the County of Maui Office of Recovery and operates on the Maui Recovers website. As recovery efforts continue, Ola Lahaina will serve as a resource for the public to stay informed on in-person and online engagement events, to access feedback from fellow community members and to contribute to drafting Lahaina’s long-term recovery plan.

Comments

