Senate passes Hirono resolution designating April as ‘National Native Plant Month’



















































US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced Senate passage of her bipartisan resolution designating April 2024 as “National Native Plant Month.”

The resolution, which passed the Senate unanimously and was also led by Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), recognizes the importance of native plants to environmental conservation and restoration, as well as in supporting a diversity of wildlife. Earlier today, Sen. Hirono and University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner visited the Harold L. Lyon Arboretum in Mānoa to plant ʻōhiʻa lehua trees and tour the grounds.

“Hawaiʻi is home to more than 40% of our country’s endangered and threatened plant species, and native plants are significant to our state’s history, culture, and environment,” said Sen. Hirono. “In Hawaiʻi, we recognize the importance of preserving our unique biodiversity and understand the need to continue raising awareness of native plant populations.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sen. Hirono said she is proud of the new resolution. “It highlights the importance of native plants in our communities and encourages all Americans to learn more about native plants in their own communities.”

The bill is endorsed by more than 200 organizations across the country, including 16 organizations from Hawaiʻi: ‘Aha Pūnana Leo, ‘Ahahui o nā Kauka, Bishop Museum, Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, Hawaiʻi Land Trust, ʻIolani Palace, Kamehameha Schools, Laukahi: The Hawaiʻi Plant Conservation Network, National Tropical Botanical Garden, Native Hawaiian Education Council, Papa Ola Lōkahi, Pouhana ʻO Nā Wāhine, Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi, and The Lani-Kailua Outdoor Circle.