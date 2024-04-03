Maui News
Water outage for part of Pukalani, April 4, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The County of Maui Department of Water Supply has issued a notice for a water outage planned for part of Pukalani on Thursday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The outage is for a portion of homes in Pukalani on Lower ʻIolani St., Lower Hiwalani Loop and Kamelanai Loop.
Customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.
