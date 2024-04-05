Announcing two webinars for Hawai‘i Food Entrepreneurs by MFTC in May

John Nakashima and Nina Ann Tanabe.

Small food entrepreneurs seeking to enhance their business growth will gain invaluable insights during two informational webinars in August, focused on food safety and labeling. These webinars are presented by the Maui Food Technology Center (MFTC).

On Tuesday, May 14, 10 am to 11 am, a “Food Labeling Workshop” will be presented by Nina Ann Tanabe, MS, CFS; Principal of Pacific Food Technology, LLC. During this webinar, you’ll learn the latest on food labeling, regulatory requirements and how your efforts can be a game changer. Topics will include:

Who needs a food label?

What products do these federal agencies (USDA, FDA and TTB) cover?

What are FDA’s mandatory requirements for food labeling?

What are the labeling deadlines for the USDA and FDA?

On Wednesday, May 15, 10 to 11 a.m., a “Food Safety Plan Workshop” will be presented by John Nakashima, RS, PCQI; Owner of Food Safety Services Hawai‘i, LLC. In this webinar, you’ll learn what goes into creating a sound food safety plan and how these efforts will protect not only you, but your customers. Topics will include:

What type of food safety plan do you need for your business?

What is HACCP vs FSMA and how do these programs impact you?

What information is needed in a food safety plan?

What are the pros and cons of DIY vs outsourcing?

Cost for each webinar is $10. To register, please visit https://mauifoodtechnology.org/webinars. Those who register will also receive a free one-hour consultation with speaker on their own business.

Tanabe has over 35 years of experience in the areas of product development, regulatory compliance, ingredient and equipment sourcing and specifications, lean manufacturing and plant layout.

Nakashima has over 30 years of experience as a food safety education specialist and trainer with the Hawaii Department of Health.

MFTC’s webinars are supported by the Maui County’s Office of Economic Development.