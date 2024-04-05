Health department issues red placard to Wailuku restaurant for pest infestation

A Wailuku restaurant is the latest to receive a red placard from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch following a complaint inspection conducted April 4, 2024 for an apparent cockroach infestation.

The restaurant, operated by Kings Chinese BBQ 5 LLC, doing business as General’s Chinese Restaurant, was immediately shut down.

Department officials say the inspection confirmed an active cockroach infestation within the establishment. “The inspection confirmed at least 25 live cockroaches on food storage shelving and within refrigeration units where food was stored. The presence of multiple juveniles and egg cases showed evidence of an active cockroach infestation,” according to a department news release.

The department notes that there is a “previous history of noncompliance with pest control and prevention,” and reports “lack of managerial control to address the current infestation.”

Prior to the establishment being allowed to re-open to the public, DOH Food Safety Branch is requiring the following parameters to be met:

Contact and schedule a professional pest control company to establish a cockroach treatment/monitoring plan to fully eradicate the infestation.

Remove all food debris and grease from underneath and within kitchen equipment to eliminate pest attractant.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Monday, April 8, 2024, to re-assess the establishment’s progress.

The DOH Food Safety Branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program, go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.