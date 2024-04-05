Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 06, 2024

April 5, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 2 AM, then partly

                            Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 06:21 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:04 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 07:24 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Large trade wind generated seas will dominate for the next several days, bringing elevated surf to east and exposed north facing shores. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east facing shores through Saturday afternoon. Surf will gradually diminish as winds ease Sunday and Monday. A small, long to medium period northwest swell is possible early next week. Small, medium-period south- southeast swell, and long period southwest swell may arrive this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
