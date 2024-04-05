Maui Surf Forecast for April 06, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 2 AM, then partly
cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Large trade wind generated seas will dominate for the next several days, bringing elevated surf to east and exposed north facing shores. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east facing shores through Saturday afternoon. Surf will gradually diminish as winds ease Sunday and Monday. A small, long to medium period northwest swell is possible early next week. Small, medium-period south- southeast swell, and long period southwest swell may arrive this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
