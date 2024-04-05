Maui Surf Forecast for April 06, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 2 AM, then partly

cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 06:21 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:04 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:24 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Large trade wind generated seas will dominate for the next several days, bringing elevated surf to east and exposed north facing shores. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east facing shores through Saturday afternoon. Surf will gradually diminish as winds ease Sunday and Monday. A small, long to medium period northwest swell is possible early next week. Small, medium-period south- southeast swell, and long period southwest swell may arrive this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.