Tonata Lolesio, Sacred Hearts principal receives coveted 2024 National Catholic Education Association award

Tonata Lolesio

Sacred Hearts School announced Principal Tonata Lolesio is the recipient of the coveted 2024 National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA) Lead, Learn and Proclaim Award.

This award represents outstanding leaders in Catholic Education. The NCEA 2024 Convention will occur this year in Pittsburgh, PA. in April 2024.

Lolesio is one of 11 recipients chosen nationwide for their work upholding Catholic Education and Faith formation to the highest standards. “I am honored, but I feel deep in my heart that this is a collective effort,” said Tonata. “It took everyone’s time, talent, and treasure to continue fulfilling our school’s mission. It does not just belong to me but to everyone involved in this current situation, working together to rise from the devastation of our situation and our obligation to move forward for our students and their families. This is at the heart of our mission.”

Lolesio began her journey as Sacred Hearts School leader in 2020. Taking on the role of principal was a natural transition for her. “I am grateful to serve,” she said. “I remember being overwhelmed as parishioners, family, friends and fellow teachers welcomed me with excitement and enthusiasm in my new role as principal. It is a motherly feeling, and quite honestly, I have always felt that my path would eventually lead me here at some point in my life. I was ready to move into my new office and take on my new responsibilities. I knew this would be more than a job for me. It was my calling.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

An additional outpouring of congratulations came from all over the island, including from fellow Lahainaluna Alumni classmates of 1994. Little did Lolesio know of the exciting, emotional, and what would become a tumultuous journey as a school leader. She would become known as the “pandemic principal,” as shortly after she accepted the role of principal, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Then, in 2023, she would become the “principal of hope” and a beam of light for students, staff and school families as the devastating fires of Aug. 8 occurred.

Lolesio’s legacy with Maria Lanakila Church began when she was five. Her parents wanted to provide a better education and more opportunities for Tonata and her brother, Tuifua Sakalia.

So, they migrated from Tonga in 1982 and have remained a vital part of the parish. Tuifua earned his degree in business in Boston and is now a business professional in Australia, with a family of his own. Tonata also has two younger sisters, Atisela and Milika, who were born in Hawaiʻi. Son, Benjamin Lolesio, graduated from Sacred Hearts School in 2018 and Lahainaluna High School in 2022. He has decided to follow in his mother’s footsteps in education and now works for the school as a Title One teacher and support staff.

Husband Howard Lolesio has worked as the school’s groundskeeper for many years, and now that the post-fire Sacred Hearts School is located at the Mission Church in Kapalua, he is still finding ways to improve or build something on the makeshift campus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonata earned her Bachelor of Arts in English literature, a minor in speech from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and also worked towards a Masters in elementary education. “Who knew that a minor in speech would help me in life someday? It is not easy to feel comfortable and safe speaking in front of so many people and interviewing for nationwide television stations. But with everything our school ʻohana and community had experienced, the world had to know what we were doing. We had not given up on these kids and would do everything to keep these kids hopeful. This is something I have had to do a lot of this year. It makes me believe that God has a plan for us all.”

Before her role as principal, Tonata led the religious education program for Maria Lanakila Church. She helped prepare them for their sacraments in addition to her full-time job as a second grade teacher.

She served as the second grade teacher at Sacred Hearts School for 19 years before becoming principal. Tonata said, “the classroom is like my home. I sometimes miss teaching second grade, but I love that I still get to teach middle school religion.”

This was not the first fire that the school had experienced. In the 1970s, an arsonist, who was never captured, burned the school to the ground. The only thing that survived was the statue of Jesus located in the school’s courtyard. In 2022, at the 160th anniversary, alumni and state Sen. Angus McKelvey recognized the school for its ability to persevere through intense obstacles and continue to provide faith-based education to the children of West Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the wake of the Aug. 8 fires, Lolesio persevered. Half of the campus had burned to the ground as well as the Mother Marianne Cope Hall. She reached out to her staff of dedicated teachers asking: “Who is in? It is completely understandable if you cannot continue with us as a teacher, but if you are on board, let’s do this for the kids.” She moved the school to the Mission Church in Kapalua and has been there since then.

Howard and his collection of helpful friends got creative and built temporary tents. Tonata said the outpouring of emergency donations from around the country and the world has been heartwarming.

For more information visit: Sacred Hearts School https://www.shsmaui.org/ and National Catholic Educational Association https://www.ncea.org/.