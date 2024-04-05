Workforce development opportunities offered for Maui wildfire survivors

Youths help at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s Maui Resource and Distribution Center in Kahului. The workforce development project, in partnership with Kupu, a youth-focused conservation and sustainability nonprofit, assists with distributing supplies, making home-kits and moving wildfire survivors into housing. PC: CNHA

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement in partnership with Kupu, Hawaiʻi’s largest youth-focused conservation and sustainability nonprofit, is offering workforce opportunities for wildfire-impacted residents on Maui.

Participating Kupu participants will assist at the council’s Maui Resource and Distribution Center in Kahului with distributing supplies and making home-kits, as well as moving wildfire survivors into homes.

“Kupu stands with our friends at CNHA as our organizations support the people of Maui,” said Kupu Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder John Leong. “There are many steps ahead of us in the recovery, and it is important that we help survivors who are still displaced with their immediate needs while also working to move individuals and families into long-term housing. For people who are looking for meaningful work on Maui, we urge you to consider joining us.”

“We’re honored to partner with Kupu in its mission to train the next generation, creating a more sustainable Hawai‘i,” said Kūhiō Lewis, the council’s chief executive officer. “Since the wildfires, it has become even more urgent to invest in our young people – especially those that have been affected. This is an excellent opportunity for them to gain essential job skills while also giving back to their own community.”

Pushing shopping carts, young workers help gather supplies at the Maui Resource and Distribution Center in Kahului. PC: CNHA

In December 2023, CNHA launched a centralized housing website, HelpingMaui.org, to assist the more than 6,200 fire-displaced individuals. In partnership with Kupu, CNHA’s recovery efforts provide wrap-around services from local, state and federal agencies to assist wildfire survivors.

“At the distribution center, we are providing much-needed supplies to impacted community members,” said Kukui Keahi, community outreach lead for CNHA’s Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub. “Partnering with Kupu allows us to support more of our lāhui who are ʻāina- and community-based, to focus on the long-term recovery. We encourage our friends and neighbors who are passionate and committed to helping our Maui community to join this long-term effort – this will not happen overnight.”

For more information and to apply for the workforce opportunities, visit https://kupuhawaii.tfaforms.net/280.