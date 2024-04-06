East Maui Taro Festival makes a comeback after four-year hiatus, returns on April 20







































After a hiatus due to COVID-19 closures, the East Maui Taro Festival is back to showcase the best of Hawaiian culture, cuisine and the community of Hāna, Maui. The 28th event returns on Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hāna Ballpark.

This year’s festival is dedicated to the Lahaina ‘ohana, recognizing Hāna’s ancient connection to Lahaina through the Pi’ilani lineage and Kihawahine at Moku’ula. In its support of efforts to rebuild island community resilience, the festival will offer community engagement opportunities.

The East Maui Taro Festival is known for its focus on taro or kalo and promises a day filled with vibrant festivities celebrating rich cultural heritage. The last festival, held in 2019, attracted thousands of attendees, and festival planners expect this year’s comeback event to be no different.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The festival provides an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the heart of Hawaiian culture, with live demonstrations, hands-on activities, and engaging conversations with local artisans. Visitors will gain insights into traditional practices, such as poi pounding hosted by Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike, live music by local musicians and hula.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of special booths, including a farmers market showcasing many varieties of taro/kalo products for sale, from kalo huli to endemic potted plants to the Hawaiian dessert, kūlolo, and fresh poi by East Maui farmers. Additionally, the festival will feature arts and crafts booths by local artists, hands-on cultural demonstrations, 20 food booths, each offering a main taro dish or side, and a nonprofit information tent.

Event poster. Courtesy of East Maui Taro Festival

Admission to the ‘ohana-friendly event is free. The 28th Annual East Maui Taro Festival will be held rain or shine.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information visit the festival website at www.tarofestival.org.