Higher education scholarship opens for residents impacted by Kula wildfire

Wildfire destroyed a Kula residence on Aug. 8. Wailele Farms and Friends of Twin Falls are offering two $1,000 higher-education scholarships for individuals impacted by the Upcountry fire. for File photo DLNR Hawaiʻi.

Wailele Farms, in partnership with Friends of Twin Falls, is offering a scholarship opportunity for individuals directly impacted by the Kula fires.

The scholarship supports their pursuit of higher education. Two $1,000 scholarships are available to financial assistance to high school students in grades 11-12 and those in post-high school programs or trade school. Application deadline is April 26.

Applicants must be Maui residents who have been directly affected by the Kula fires. The scholarships are funded by Wailele Farms, in partnership with Friends of Twin Falls.

“We understand the challenges faced by individuals and families impacted by the Kula fires, through this scholarship, we hope to provide support and encouragement to those striving for higher education despite the adversity they have faced,” an announcement says.

In addition to the scholarship opportunity, Friends of Twin Falls is hosting Kamaʻaina Exclusive Saturdays. On those days, the farm is exclusively open to Hawaiʻi residents with a valid driver’s license. This initiative allows the community to reconnect with nature through open access to the farm.

“We believe in the importance of fostering a connection with nature, especially during challenging times,” said the new nonprofit, Friends of Twin Falls. “Our Kamaʻaina Exclusive Saturdays provide an opportunity for the local community to unwind, explore and rejuvenate in the beauty of Wailele Farms (without the crowds of visitors.)”

In addition to this monthly event, field trips are being offered to local schools to visit the farm.

For more information about the scholarship opportunity and Friends of Twin Falls’ initiatives, including Kamaʻaina Exclusive Saturdays, visit the Twin Falls website here or follow them on social media at friendsoftwinfalls.