Maui man arrested for allegedly discharging a firearm at Mākena State Park

Mākena State Park in South Maui. PC: Maui Now file photo

A 39-year-old Kīhei man was arrested by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) for allegedly discharging a firearm at Mākena State Park.

The incident was reported late Thursday afternoon, when DOCARE officers heard two distinctive gunshots in the “Black Sands” area of Mākena State Park on Maui’s south shore.

The officers report they then saw a man running from an overgrown area to a dirt access road and get into a car. The vehicle was seen leaving the area and headed deeper into the park, where the DOCARE officers conducted a stop.

They took 39-year-old Kevin Coy Coats of Kīhei into custody and secured an unloaded semi-automatic pistol, magazine, and one round of ammunition, according to a department news release. Their investigation revealed that Coats had an outstanding bench warrant, and he claimed to be hunting in the park, according to the release. Coats was arrested by DOCARE officers and was taken by Maui Police Department officers to the Kīhei police station for booking and processing.

Coats was booked on one violation of Hawai‘i Administrative Rules, for prohibited use of a firearm in a state park, which is a petty misdemeanor.

Additionally, he was booked on five charges under Hawai‘i State Statutes:

Place to keep pistol or revolver, which is a Class II felony.

Hunting license required, which is a petty misdemeanor.

Failure to appear, which is a petty misdemeanor.

Place to keep ammunition, which is a misdemeanor.

Reckless endangering II, which is a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors will review the case, before formalizing the charges, at which time an initial court date will be set.