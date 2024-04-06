Maui Surf Forecast for April 07, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 01:20 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 07:10 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:32 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:48 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 02:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A High Surf Advisory is posted for all exposed east facing shores through tonight due to the rough conditions created by the strong trade winds. Trades and surf are expected to gradually decline beginning Sunday.

Surf along north facing shores will remain elevated due to areas exposed to the east wrap, as well as small northerly reinforcements. The second half of next week guidance suggests a low developing north of the state that could aim a moderate short to medium period north-northwest swell reaching the islands by Thursday and Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For southern shores, small pulses of medium period south southeast swell and long period southwest swell will move through over the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.