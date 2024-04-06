ProArts Playhouse Maui hosts exciting lineup in April and May

ProArts April and May 2024 events. Courtesy photos: ProArts Playhouse, Maui

ProArts Playhouse, Maui, has announced an event-packed two months, from musical performances and tributes to classic rock legends to aerial dances and comedy shows.

All of the events take place at the ProArts Playhouse, located at 1280 S Kīhei Rd on the maikai side of Azeka Plaza in Kīhei.

April Events

Check out recent Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner at home in his element – performing live in a premier listening room where you see, hear and feel every note.

Dates/Times: Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. with special guest TBA; Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. with special guest Pat Guadagno

Tickets: $45*, $50 VIP (seats in small groups with their own tables)

*$37.50 Kama‘āina Rate (with State of Hawai’i ID)

The biggest show ProArts has ever produced, “Kinky Boots” is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Dates: Runs through April 7.

Tickets for this event are sold out.

Nonstop entertainment, laughter, and connection about what it means to be a parent who is good enough. All sparked by comedian Lisa Rothman’s hilarious stories about her own parenting mishaps – including the time she neglected to sedate the family’s pet ants before transferring them to the NASA designed ant farm. A one-night-only benefit for the Maui Jewish ʻOhana.

Date/Time: Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $36*

*8 discounted $18 tickets with partially obstructed view

After his much-loved Sinatra tribute at the Historical ʻIao Theater, John Wilt returns to Maui for a celebratory performance of Tony Bennett’s classics, complete with stories of Bennetts life, and accompanied by a fabulous cabaret dancer.

Date/Time: Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $29*

*$5 discount for seniors, students, and military

The original lineup of Kanekoa, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winning band from Maui, is back with another tribute to The Allman Brothers Band.

Date/Time: Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $60 premium (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables), $45 preferred (front row of any seating tier), $40 regular seating

Come out for a foot-stomping evening of blues, soul, funk, Motown, and R&B with returning favorite Adrian Trevino and his full band.

Date/Time: Friday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25, $30 (extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables)

Join Maui Aerial Arts as they toe the fragile line between nervous breakdown and personal growth. This aerial dance ensemble piece seeks to untangle dream from reality and shadow from self.

Date/Times: Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets*: $40 premium (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables), $35 preferred (front row of any seating tier), $30 regular seating



*Keiki pricing: $15-$25; $5 Discount for kupuna (65 years of age or older)

Take a melodic trip down memory lane as Sheryl Renee (known as the Lady with the Golden Voice) shares how these incredible icons influenced her lifelong musical upbringing and career.

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $35 (extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables), $30 (best-view seating in either the front row from seats A7 to A15 or the front row of any elevated section), $25* (regular seating)

*Discounted for slightly-obstructed view: $20

Guitarist, composer, and fine artist Andrea Razzauti brings his eclectic blend of Contemporary Jazz, Classical, Brazilian and Mediterranean music to the ProArts stage, featuring Larry Fitzpatrick on percussion and Francis Quillet.

Date/Time: Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $35

This wickedly funny improv troupe specializes in “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?” short-form improv.

Date/Time: Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15

A one-man musical extravaganza. Newly crowned winner of Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance in Hawai’i by BroadwayWorld. Broadway’s Eric Gilliom tickles your funny bone and warms your heart while celebrating Hawaii’s rich history and unique multi-ethnic culture.

Date/Time: Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m.

Tickets: $50 (extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables, $45 (best-view seating in either the front row from seats A7 to A15 or the front row of any elevated section), $35 (regular seating)

Another fun-filled evening of made-up-on-the-spot Maui Improv in its monthly showcase.

Date/Time: Sunday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $16 for class showcases (including $1 fee)

May Events

Two phenomenal ʻukulele bands together for one beautiful evening of Hawaiiana music.

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets*: $30 premium (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables), $25 preferred (front row of any seating tier), $20 regular seating



*$5 off for kupuna (65 and older); $10-20 for keiki and teens

Join Tempa and Naor for an electrifying evening dedicated to celebrating the trailblazing legacies of Bonnie Raitt and Stevie Nicks, two formidable forces in rock and roll, singer-songwriting, and contemporary blues.

Date/Time: Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets*: premium/preferred seating: $35 best-view seating in either the front row OR the front row of any elevated section. Regular seating: $30

*Discounted for slightly-obstructed view: $25

Come hear one of Hawaiʻi’s finest musicians. Tavana is a multi-instrumentalist Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Nominee from Honolulu, HI who uses his feet to lay down a variety of grooves while simultaneously playing guitar, banjo, lap steel, or ukulele and singing soulful, island-inspired Rock and Blues.

Date/Time: Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets*: $50 premium, $45 preferred, $35 regular seating

*$30-45 kama’āina (with valid Hawai’i State ID); $12-30 Teens; $10-25 Keiki (under 10)

Fast Freddy and Blue Lava Blues Band are back at ProArts, bringing the blues every other month.

Date/Time: Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 regular, $30 premium seating

Jazz Maui presents “More Classics from the Blue Note Jazz Era” with trumpeter Steve Dubey and The Maui Jazz Elements featuring John Zangrando on sax and flute, Mark Johnstone on piano, Ian Sheridan on bass, and Paul Marchetti on drums. The second in a series, this evening of music celebrates the classic period of Blue Note Records and commemorates the 85th founding of the company.

Date/Time: Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: premium seating: $35, preferred seating: $30, regular seating: $25*

*Discounted for slightly-obstructed view: $20

