Kā‘anapali’s Chris Armanini named Aloha Section PGA Teacher and Coach of the Year

University of Hawaiʻi Men’s Golf Coach, Scott Simpson (left) and Kāʻanapali Head PGA Teaching Professional, Chris Armanini, at the Hoʻolauleʻa Hawaiʻi Golf Awards Ceremony on Feb. 10, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. Photo by Aloha Section PGA

Kāʻanapali Golf Courses’ Head PGA Teaching Professional, Chris Armanini, has been named the 2023 Aloha Section PGA Teacher and Coach of the Year. Born and raised on Maui, Armanini was recognized by his peers for his commitment to excellence in golf programming across the state.

“It is gratifying to be acknowledged as a leader in golf instruction and coaching in Hawaiʻi,” said Armanini. “The recognition of my fellow PGA Professionals in the Aloha Section and being in the Hawaiʻi record books tells me that I’m on the right path. What a special night this was to be a part of.”

Armanini accepted his award during the Hoʻolauleʻa Hawaiʻi Golf Awards Ceremony at the Japanese Cultural Center on Oʻahu earlier this year. The event annually celebrates champions and award winners in Hawaiʻi golf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 2016, Armanini became a PGA Class-A member, as well as one of Maui’s first Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) Certified Golf Professionals. After teaching at the Kapalua Golf Academy from 2017 to 2019, he was asked to lead Kā‘anapali’s instructional program beginning in January 2020.

Kā‘anapali’s Chris Armanini poses with two students on Royal Kā‘anapali in Lahaina, Maui, HI. Photo by Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

Coming up through the state’s junior ranks, Armanini led Baldwin High School to win the 2006 HHSAA Boys Golf Team State Championship. While respected by global resort guests and kama‘āina alike, Armanini has a special gift for mentoring children. The former Top 50 Kids Coach by US Kids Golf, 2022 PGA Jr. League #GameChanger Award winner and head coach of the 2022 HHSAA Boys Golf State Championship winning team has structured Kā‘anapali’s Keiki Club to cover all aspects of the “technical game” and “playing side.”

“Every player learns differently. It’s my job to present information in a way that resonates with them,” said Armanini. “There are many ways that someone can successfully hit a ball. This is largely based on how they move physically. I don’t teach just one swing style. Rather, I guide everyone towards something they can do in their own swing and golf game.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Incorporated in 1975, the Aloha Section PGA serves 236 members across 90 facilities in Hawaiʻi. The organization’s mission is to promote interest, participation, enjoyment and involvement in golf.

“The Kā‘anapali ‘ohana is extremely proud of Chris’ latest award and upward industry trajectory,” said Karl Reul, general manager of Kā‘anapali Golf Courses. “We have enjoyed working with Chris to develop and promote a facility where members, guests and juniors can all receive exceptional instruction and personalized care at affordable rates.”

To learn more about Kā‘anapali’s tailored approach to instruction, visit www.kaanapaligolfcourses.com.