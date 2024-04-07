Ram Dass Maui Legacy concert to unite cultures and lineages through music, Aloha, and Bhakti

Gina, Lei’ohu, ‘Īao will perform at a concert in Nāpili that fuses music and cultures. PC: Hanuman Maui Ram Dass Maui Legacy

A Ram Dass Maui Legacy Sunday Satsang Concert celebrating Lei Day will intertwine lineages and cultures and feature musicians with close connections to Indian and Hawaiian music-styles and cultures. The event will take place at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Aloha Pavilion on Sunday, April 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This year’s annual Spring Concert features ­two world-class sets of music.

Global vocalist (and former Cirque du Soleil singer) Gina Salā returns to Maui to bring the audience again on a heart-opening journey with a set of “Bhakti music” drawing from Indian classical music, original songs, and world chants. She will be joined by acclaimed musicians Don Lax (violin), Andrea Walls (vocals, violin), and Udaya Bryce (tabla).

Aloha in Action’s Lei’ohu Ryder and Maydeen Ku’uipo ‘Īao will provide a complementary set of original, spirit filled “Global ʻOhana Music of Aloha” and talk story relating to the musical selections. Additionally, they will offer an opening blessing and greeting honoring all in attendance who have gathered to partake in this auspicious oceanside gathering.

The concert will serve to accentuate the special, uniquely intertwined lineages and cultures (Aloha & Bhakti….Love and Devotion) that were a feature of Ram Dass Maui public events that started in 2004, and a feature at Dass’ retreats at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort from 2009 until he died in Haʻikū in December of 2019.

Since his passing, Dass’ Maui Legacy has lived on through nonprofit (501c3) organization Hanuman Maui, which is designed to preserve his Maui property, homestead and local community services, so that other seekers on their personal journeys and pilgrimages to Maui, who did not meet him in person, can experience the “Spirit of his Living Presence” for years to come.

Since 2020, Salā, Lei’ohu and ‘Īao have participated in a variety of Hanuman Maui Ram Dass Maui Legacy public events and gatherings to offer their music, meditations and mana’o with Maui communities from all “colors of the rainbow” that will include this year’s celebration of Lei Day and the “Powers of Flowers” theme.

This year’s concert will be the first time they are joining musical forces (Aloha & Bhakti…….Love & Devotion) to share during the same event.

A portion of the net proceeds will go to Hanuman Maui to support its mission and community services, as part of Ram Dass’ Maui Legacy.

Advance tickets are $40 and available online at Eventbrite.com. Day-of tickets at the doors is $50 (cash only). Keiki ages 4 and under get in free of charge and must be accompanied by parent or have adult supervision in the Aloha Pavilion.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Queue begins at the entrance doors no earlier than 3 p.m. Program begins promptly at 4:30 p.m. Parking and additional program details will be made available from the organizer via email to those who have purchased advanced tickets online.