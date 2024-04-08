Applications now accepted for 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival



















The Maui Chamber of Commerce is now accepting Product Vendor and Food Truck Vendor Applications for the 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival (MIMCF). The 11th Annual event will be held at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 1 and 2, 2024.

Presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, this two-day event is the largest products show in Maui County. This event was created to showcase local businesses who produce “Made in Maui County” products and provide opportunities for participating vendors to meet with prospective retailers and wholesalers and connect with new customers. The event is supported by the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development, Hawaiian Airlines as the Title Sponsor, and many local businesses who support small businesses.

“We were thrilled to have an incredible event in 2023 with the highest amount of collective vendor sales in the 10-year history of the event,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “The community was eager to attend and support Maui County makers and we look forward to welcoming them again this year.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The applications are online and product vendors are asked to include pictures of products, packaging, videos, and an explanation of their manufacturing process. The event is a juried show and vendors are encouraged to be thorough and include detailed information to ensure they meet the vendor qualifications.

Vendors should visit MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com to apply. All online vendor applications are due no later than June 28, 2024 by 4:30 p.m. HST. Interested vendors should apply early. Last year, the festival received many more qualified applicants than spaces available for the annual event and had an extensive waiting list and therefore, did not extend the application period.

The Product Vendor and Food Truck Information Packets and digital applications, with step-by-step instructions, are available to assist individuals with the process and can be found at www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For further event information, please email [email protected] or call 808-244-0081.