Cattle import restrictions due to avian influenza cases on the mainland

Due to the recent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) detections in livestock on the mainland, the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has placed a restriction on the transport of cattle from premises where HPAI has infected cattle. Currently, HPAI has been detected in dairy cattle in Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Idaho, Ohio and Michigan; however, the restriction will be placed on any future areas where HPAI-infected cattle are found. No infected cattle have been detected in Hawai‘i.

“The Animal Disease Control Branch has been closely monitoring this situation and is establishing these restrictions to help protect Hawai‘i’s livestock,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “To date, HPAI has not been detected in birds, poultry, livestock or other animal species in Hawai‘i.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently considers the effect on human health as low risk even in areas on the mainland where HPAI infections in animals have occurred.

The restrictions established by HDOA’s Animal Disease Control Branch are effective, today, April 5, 2024. HDOA already requires certificates of veterinary inspection issued by an accredited veterinarian for imported cattle, but is adding the requirement that health certificates must include a statement by the veterinarian that “All animals identified on this Certificate of Veterinary Inspection have been inspected by me and do not originate from premises with a confirmed detection of HPAI in cattle or premises that is currently under investigation with a suspect herd.”

Additionally, eligible cattle from unaffected premises in states where HPAI has been detected in cattle, must be inspected within 72 hours of shipment and found to be free of signs of HPAI infection. The additional statement should appear on the CVI for these animals: “I have examined the animals identified on this certificate within 72 hours of shipment and found them to be free of signs of HPAI infection.”

Additional import requirements may be instituted on short notice.

HDOA already restricts the import of poultry and birds originating from areas and states involved in significant HPAI outbreaks.

Contact [email protected] with questions or for additional information.

More information on HPAI may be found at the US Department of Agriculture website: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-detections/livestock. A USDA FAQ sheet is also available online: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/hpai-dairy-faqs.pdf