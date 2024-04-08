Foodland Farms Lahaina to reopen April 10

Foodland Farms Lahaina.

Foodland Super Market, Ltd. announced that Foodland Farms Lahaina will reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10. Located at Lahaina Gateway, Foodland Farms Lahaina has been closed since the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. The store has called Lahaina home for almost 14 years.

“All of us at Foodland are so excited to be reopening Foodland Farms Lahaina after so many months,” said Foodland Chairman and CEO Jenai Wall. “Our employees look forward to reuniting with each other and our customers and are especially grateful to be able to serve the West Maui community again. We hope this important reopening will bring some sense of normalcy to the people of Lahaina whose lives were so disrupted and changed by the fires. And we are humbled by the opportunity to contribute in some small way to Lahaina’s healing and future.”

Foodland Farms Lahaina will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. following a traditional Hawaiian blessing by Kahu Anela Rosa of Lahaina’s Waiola Church. New to the store’s design, customers will see an ʻōlelo noʻeau and message of aloha to all who were affected by the Maui wildfires. The ʻōlelo noʻeau reads: “He kēhau hoʻomaʻemaʻe ke aloha — Love is like cleansing dew.”

The 14,000-square-foot store and Foodland Lahaina — its larger sister market located off Front Street — shut down on the day of the wildfires. Foodland Farms Lahaina was largely spared, sustaining smoke damage but no structural damage. It remained closed in the months that followed as electricity and water were restored to the area. The store was evaluated for structural damage and safety, then cleaned thoroughly, refreshed and restocked for business. Welcoming customers back will be a team of 43 employees who worked at Foodland Farms Lahaina and Foodland Lahaina prior to the wildfires.

Foodland Lahaina, situated in the town’s oceanside historic district, remains closed due to the area’s sustained damages though the store’s structure remains standing. There is currently no company timetable for the reopening of Foodland Lahaina.

Foodland Farms Lahaina will again provide all the grocery, meat, seafood, produce, deli, bakery, liquor and R. Field products, including:

Poke counter : Multiple varieties of poke made fresh every day, and available by the pound or in a poke bowl.

: Multiple varieties of poke made fresh every day, and available by the pound or in a poke bowl. Butcher and seafood counter : Butcher cuts and seafood items, pre-marinated for quick grilling or ready for seasoning.

: Butcher cuts and seafood items, pre-marinated for quick grilling or ready for seasoning. Fresh produce department : Fresh vegetables and fruits, plus local and organic offerings.

: Fresh vegetables and fruits, plus local and organic offerings. Fried chicken counter : Foodland’s crispy fried chicken, alongside its popular salt and vinegar wings, Kara-oke chicken and bowls, and more.

: Foodland’s crispy fried chicken, alongside its popular salt and vinegar wings, Kara-oke chicken and bowls, and more. Hot and cold favorites counter : An array of local favorites and main entrees and sides to build a plate lunch or fill up take-home containers.

: An array of local favorites and main entrees and sides to build a plate lunch or fill up take-home containers. Grab-and-go sandwiches and salads : Ready-made wraps and sandwiches, salads, dips, bentos and ready-to-eat entrees and meals.

: Ready-made wraps and sandwiches, salads, dips, bentos and ready-to-eat entrees and meals. Bakery department : Variety of breads, baguettes, croissants, muffins and delicious pastries, desserts, cakes and pies.

: Variety of breads, baguettes, croissants, muffins and delicious pastries, desserts, cakes and pies. R. Field Wine Company: An exclusively curated selection of wines and spirits from around the world, as well as cheeses, charcuterie and gourmet food items.

“We are pleased that the reopening of Foodland Farms Lahaina is finally here,” said Foodland District Manager Jay Kanemitsu. “We look forward to welcoming back customers — many of whom are like family — with aloha in every aisle. Mahalo to the community for encouraging and supporting our team as we all move forward together.”

Foodland Farms Lahaina is located at Lahaina Gateway at 325 Keawe Street, off of Honoapiʻilani Highway. The store will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit Foodland.com.