Hours extended for reentry access into Lahaina Wildfire Disaster zone

Volunteers gather on Kaniau Road at the first residential zone opening on Sept. 25 in Lahaina. PC: County of Maui

The Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has extended hours for reentry access into the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster zone to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The extension only applies to those entering the zone with a vehicle reentry pass.

Access for contractors with placards continues to be during daylight hours.

For the 173 properties that were deferred during the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Phase 1 operations, the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced it has begun its “Make-Safer” operation to address deferred properties that have opted in to the Consolidated Debris Removal Program and have a county-approved right-of-entry. Owners of deferred properties who have not submitted a right-of-entry will have their properties remain deferred for an undetermined period.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Deferred property owners who wish to opt in to the Consolidated Debris Removal Program can visit www.mauirecovers.org to submit a right-of-entry.

As part of the Make-Safer operation, USACE will identify and remove preliminary structural hazards before reentry is allowed.

Property owners will receive a courtesy call from USACE to inform them that Make-Safer operations will begin for their property. After the courtesy call, USACE will begin Phase 1 household hazardous material removal for the property and address any hazardous site assessment issues.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Once Make-Safer operations are completed for a property, USACE will contact the property owner to allow them to participate in reentry before Phase 2 Debris Removal operations begin. Reentry activities, such as sifting, may be restricted due to safety concerns. USACE will communicate directly with the owners if any restrictions are in place prior to reentry. If property owners choose to participate in reentry, they must obtain a reentry vehicle pass from the County to access their property.



After reentry is complete, or if an owner foregoes reentry, USACE will begin Phase 2 Debris Removal operations.

Reentry vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution is available at the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Optional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and instructions for usage will be available during vehicle pass distribution. A reentry vehicle pass allows vehicle access to the designated property daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Information on documents that may be used to verify property ownership or residency to receive a reentry vehicle pass is available at www.mauirecovers.org/reentry or visit the Lahaina DRC to speak to a MEMA representative.