Maui Surf Forecast for April 09, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 02:47 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 08:47 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:24 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:42 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will continue to slowly trend down over the next few days as winds ease. Surf along north facing shores and exposed west facing shores will trend up this evening into Tuesday as a small, medium- to long-period northwest swell fills in across the islands. This northwest swell is expected to peak Tuesday and hold through Wednesday. For south facing shores, a small long period southwest swell will gradually decline through Tuesday. A series of small, medium to long- period south-southeast swells will move through this week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.