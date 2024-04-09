Ameresco to host open house community meeting about proposed ‘Ūkiu Energy Project on Maui, May 7

ʻUkiu Energy site map. The Project is located on an approximately 10-acre portion of TMK (2) 3-8-003:024. Image courtesy: AMRC BCE\HECO RFP\Applications\Figures\RevProjectSite WAENA. Source: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN and the GIS User Community, County of Maui, Department of Planning

Ameresco, Inc. is hosting a open house community meeting on Tuesday, May 7, to provide information and seek community input about its ‘Ūkiu Energy project located across from the Central Maui Landfill behind Hawaiian Electric’s Waena substation.

Ameresco is a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy.

‘Ūkiu Energy is an “always available, flexible renewable biofuel energy” facility that expects to provide 40 MW of power to Maui. The project was selected by Hawaiian Electric Company as part of its latest phase of clean energy procurements. ‘Ūkiu Energy is planned to be in service by late 2027.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Haynes Meeting Room.

To learn more, visit ukiuenergy.com.