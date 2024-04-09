Capturing smiles, creating change: Imua Family Services launches SMILE Imua family portrait day fundraiser

Preschoolers rest in the shade beneath the canopy of a giant monkeypod tree at Imua Discovery Garden. PC: Imua Family Services.

Imua Family Services launches SMILE Imua, a family portrait day fundraiser aimed at spreading joy while raising funds for the Imua Inclusion Preschool. The new facility will foster inclusion by bringing together children with special needs and developing children in the same classroom.

Imua has partnered with a team of Maui photographers who are donating their time to capture priceless moments for families, graduates, newborns, and others at the Imua Discovery Garden.

Families can pre-register online where they will select their photographer and schedule their session. Whether it’s classic family portraits, graduation photos, or couples in love, SMILE Imua offers a variety of photo session options to suit style and preference.

Each photo session includes six digital photos delivered to families within a week of the shoot. Additional shots may be purchased from the photographer, should the family decide to do so.

SMILE Imua is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Imua Discovery Garden, with 20-minute photo shoots occurring every 30 minutes.

Imua Family Services extended a special thanks to its Preschool ʻOhana Group who conceived of the fundraiser idea.

Visit https://imuafamily.regfox.com/smile-imua to pre-register and secure a spot for SMILE Imua.