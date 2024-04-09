Hawaiʻi Community Lending nonprofit awarded $400K to aid Lahaina homeowner recovery

American Savings Bank’s flagship Maui location includes a new branch and training facilities for island teammates. PC: American Savings Bank.

In a significant boost to aid Lahaina homeowners affected by last year’s wildfires, American Savings Bank (ASB) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) have announced an allocation of $400,000 to Hawaiʻi Community Lending through the FHLB Member Impact Fund.

ASB’s donations to improve affordable housing, financial literacy and the revitalization of ʻAʻala Park and neighboring communities were amplified by FHLB’s $3 to $1 matching program to result in a $850,000 gift for six local nonprofits. Hawaiʻi Community Lending will receive the largest grant of $400,000.

“We send our deepest mahalo to ASB and FHLB Des Moines for their support,” said Jeff Gilbreath, executive director of Hawaiʻi Community Lending. “The funds will match other banks and funders to assist 500 owner-occupant Lahaina homeowners impacted by the fire with the goal of preventing displacement of our local people and getting them the funds needed to rebuild.”

Grants Awarded

Nonprofit Organization Award Initiatives and Programs Supported 1 Catholic Charities Housing Development Corp. $100,000 Affordable Housing Pre-Development Loan Fund 2 Hawaiʻi Community Lending $400,000 Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program 3 Hawaiʻi HomeOwnership Center $100,000 Capacity building and operational support 4 Oʻahu Economic Development Board $60,000 Capacity building and operational support 5 Salvation Army $40,000 Community Assistance Center Life Skills Program 6 The Trust for Public Land $150,000 Revitalization of ʻAʻala Park and the surrounding community

FHLB’s Member Impact Fund, which was created in 2023, was established to provide critical support and funding to four states and three US Pacific territories – Hawaiʻi, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, Guam, American Samoa and Northern Mariana Islands. Building on last year’s $1.8 million award, ASB and FHLB Des Moines have infused a total of $2.65 million into Hawaiʻi communities.

“We are thrilled to partner with our members and local organizations to empower them to make their communities vibrant places to live and work,” said Kris Williams, president and CEO of FHLB Des Moines. “An important part of our mission is to enable our members to meet the housing, business and economic development needs of the communities they serve. The Member Impact Fund is another way we fulfill that.”

In addition to this grant, ASB recently released its 2023 Impact Report, highlighting other charitable contributions and long-term investments in initiatives that support a thriving Hawaiʻi.