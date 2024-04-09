Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 03:30 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 09:36 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:47 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 09:10 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores may drop slightly as wind waves ease tonight, but then rebound on Wednesday and Thursday for a negligible net change over the next few days. Surf along north and exposed west facing shores remains slightly elevated as a small, medium- to long- period north-northwest swell holds through Wednesday. For south facing shores, the current small long-period southwest swell will decline through tonight. The next long-period south swell will arrive in the islands late Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.