Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2024

April 9, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 03:30 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 09:36 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:47 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 09:10 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores may drop slightly as wind waves ease tonight, but then rebound on Wednesday and Thursday for a negligible net change over the next few days. Surf along north and exposed west facing shores remains slightly elevated as a small, medium- to long- period north-northwest swell holds through Wednesday. For south facing shores, the current small long-period southwest swell will decline through tonight. The next long-period south swell will arrive in the islands late Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments