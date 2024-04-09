Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2024
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores may drop slightly as wind waves ease tonight, but then rebound on Wednesday and Thursday for a negligible net change over the next few days. Surf along north and exposed west facing shores remains slightly elevated as a small, medium- to long- period north-northwest swell holds through Wednesday. For south facing shores, the current small long-period southwest swell will decline through tonight. The next long-period south swell will arrive in the islands late Thursday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
