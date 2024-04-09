Temporary debris storage, long-term recovery plan to be discussed at Disaster Recovery Meeting, April 10

Residents listen as officials discuss wildfire recovery updates during a recent community meeting at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The community is invited to attend the County of Maui’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Lahaina Civic Center to hear a status report on air quality and leachate monitoring at the Temporary Debris Storage site at Olowalu.

This week’s meeting will also feature an introduction to the long-term recovery plan process and community engagement opportunities by the Office of Recovery.

A portion of each Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting includes time to take questions from the audience.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page. It will also be broadcast live on Akakū Maui Community Media on Channel 53 and re-broadcast on Channel 54. Recordings of previous Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings can be found on the County of Maui Facebook page.

For more information on recovery efforts, visit www.mauirecovers.com.