Maui Surf Forecast for April 11, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 04:15 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 10:29 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:05 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:38 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium-period north-northwest swell will gradually diminish Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain somewhat elevated for the next couple of days with short-period wind waves generated by an upstream fetch of fresh trade winds. For south facing shores, a series of long-period, small south swells will support small surf throughout the next few days, with the first arriving late Thursday.

A surface low northwest of the islands could aim a significant medium-period northwest swell at the islands that would arrive early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.