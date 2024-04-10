Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 11, 2024

April 10, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 04:15 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 10:29 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 03:05 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 09:38 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium-period north-northwest swell will gradually diminish Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain somewhat elevated for the next couple of days with short-period wind waves generated by an upstream fetch of fresh trade winds. For south facing shores, a series of long-period, small south swells will support small surf throughout the next few days, with the first arriving late Thursday. 


A surface low northwest of the islands could aim a significant medium-period northwest swell at the islands that would arrive early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
