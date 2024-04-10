Maui Surf Forecast for April 11, 2024
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A medium-period north-northwest swell will gradually diminish Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain somewhat elevated for the next couple of days with short-period wind waves generated by an upstream fetch of fresh trade winds. For south facing shores, a series of long-period, small south swells will support small surf throughout the next few days, with the first arriving late Thursday.
A surface low northwest of the islands could aim a significant medium-period northwest swell at the islands that would arrive early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com