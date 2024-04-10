Tumua brings national “Warrior Tour” to the MACC on July 12

Tumua is scheduled to return to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) on Friday, July 12, 2024. Courtesy: MACC

Oʻahu’s own Tumua, is bringing his national “Warrior Tour” to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s (MACC’s) Castle Theater on Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Tumua is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, former collegiate athlete, and social media personality with over 600,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. Tumua’s social media sketches and stand-up bits are well known in the Polynesian community throughout the world.

Tickets will be on sale online only to MACC members by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10 and to the general public by Friday, April 12. Ticket prices are starting at $55, $70 and $80 (plus applicable fees).

As a stand-up comic, Tumua has been selling out clubs, theaters, and even arenas all across the nation. In December 2021, Tumua sold out the Blaisdell Concert Hall three times in Honolulu (2,100 seater) within hours. He recently sold out the Blaisdell Arena (6,500 seater) in November, 2022. In 2023 Tumua performed in 22 cities, 11 states, and 5 islands.

The MACC will be collecting non-perishable donations for the Maui Food Bank during this event. The MACC asks that patrons bring items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.