West Maui Senior Fair set for April 27 at Lahaina Civic Center

Older adults and their families are invited to attend the West Maui Senior Fair on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The resource fair will offer food, entertainment, health resources and information from more than 20 local businesses and organizations about services including health, home care, financial management, legal issues, advanced-care planning and fraud alerts.

“The Maui County Office on Aging and Kaunoa Senior Services are excited to work together with Maui Economic Opportunity in coordinating this event for kūpuna and their caregivers in West Maui,” said Department of Housing and Human Concerns Director Lori Tsuhako. “This event is intended to bring service providers to West Maui for a day of education, referral, intakes and in-person interaction. We hope that the event brings people together and allows us to connect with friends and members of our community.”

The Senior Fair entertainment lineup features performances from Reuben Pali and Kevin Kanemoto, line dancing with Cal & Tony and exercise activities with Jay Cuaresma, Paula Keele and the Enhance Fitness team, and Zumba with L10. Kathy Collins will serve as emcee. Hourly door prizes will be given away. Food trucks will be located in the amphitheatre for those who wish to purchase lunch or drinks.

Health-related activities include vision screenings with a pair of free reading glasses by Project Vision, and health screenings and flu/COVID-19 vaccines by Kaiser Permanente.

For more information, visit www.mauicountyadrc.org or contact the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-270-7755 or [email protected].