ACE Scholarships grants $105K to Lahaina school affected by Maui fires

Kirsten Eastwood and Patty Wurst. PC: courtesy

ACE Scholarships, a nonprofit that works to expand access to K-12 education opportunities, is providing a $105,000 grant to help Sacred Hearts School in Lahaina to offset tuition costs for displaced families while they rebuild in the wake of the devastating Maui wildfires.

While Maria Lanakila Catholic Church was spared, its school was devastated by the August wildfires. Now ACE is stepping up to help their school community rebuild.

Sacred Hearts School principal Tonata Lolesio made the brave decision to reopen just three weeks after the fires, knowing the school would serve as a constant in students’ lives during a time of upheaval.

Many of the 167 students who attend Sacred Hearts School are facing extreme financial hardship following the fires and are in need tuition assistance. The ACE grant will help provide that assistance and ease the challenges families continue to face.

“The grant means we can continue providing students and families with tuition assistance so that they can remain in our school community, which meets their academic, mental/social-emotional, and spiritual needs, especially following the Lahaina wildfires of Aug. 8, 2023,” said Lolesio.

Kirsten Eastwood, ACE Vice President of Scholarship Programs presented the check to school leadership on April 3.

“The way in which Sacred Hearts School has thoughtfully provided continuity to their students in instruction, care and a sense of community this school year given the devastating events last August is exceptional,” said Eastwood. “We at ACE Scholarships are honored via the means and kindness of our generous donors to be able to provide this tuition support and will look forward to hearing how the remarkable work carries on as the school continues to evolve and renew.”